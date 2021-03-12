HUNTINGTON — The argument of whether a mother’s 2019 actions of accusing an Egyptian man of attempted kidnapping were a “cultural misinterpretation” or a criminal act will be settled by a Cabell County jury Monday.
Santana Renee Adams, 26, of Milton, is on trial in Cabell County Magistrate Court on a charge of misdemeanor falsely reporting an emergency.
She was charged in April 2019 after Barboursville Police determined she had lied when she told police a man of Middle Eastern descent had attempted to grab her then-5-year-old daughter by the hair and abducted her from a store at the Huntington Mall.
Police said Adams told them she had pulled a handgun from her pocket and pointed it at him before he ran away, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell Magistrate Court. Her tale led police to arrest Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 56, of Alexandria, Egypt, and charge him with attempted abduction by a person.
Nearly two years after the alleged incident occurred, Adams’ trial started Thursday before Cabell Magistrate Danne Vance. If found guilty, Adams faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $500.
Zayan testified via videoconference from Egypt on Friday that he was at the mall that day in 2019 shopping for his family, particularly his daughter. Nothing was out of the ordinary, he testified, until police approached him.
“Everything was normal. Nothing happened,” he said. “I don’t see this woman. I hadn’t seen her at all. The first time I saw her was when … I saw a picture in the newspaper.”
Greg Lucas, investigator for the Barboursville Police Department, testified that Zayan was shocked to hear why he was arrested and said he didn’t fit the demeanor of a child abductor. Zayan was housed at Western Regional Jail as Lucas worked to investigate the story and verify the defendant’s and Zayan’s stories.
Lucas said as he investigated, he found inconsistencies in Adams’ story, but Zayan’s remained solid.
“My main goal was to liberate Mr. Zayan, who I felt was unjustly charged,” he said. “That was based on his story, that he did not fit the characteristic of the crime he was charged with because of his work and why he was there. It also had to do with the inconsistency between the 911 call and when we got there.”
First, one statement was much more dramatic, stating Zayan had tried to drag Adams’ daughter out of the store by her hair. At one point Adams told police she had yelled “let her go” and pointed her gun at Zayan before he fled, but employees and patrons did not hear anything, Lucas said.
During a second interview with Barboursville Police to clear up the inconsistencies, Adams told Lucas she might have misjudged Zayan’s actions and overreacted to a touching of her daughter’s head. Lucas said Adams started crying and apologizing when she found out there was surveillance video outside the store.
Mall security video also shows Zayan entered the store 3 minutes before Adams, Lucas said, showing he had not followed her into the store. The video showed he also did not follow her out.
Defense attorney Courtenay Craig questioned a store employee who testified about how many people were spread throughout the store at the time the alleged incident occurred. He said the store’s surveillance had several blind spots and several employees were in the stockroom at the time.
Adams also told police, “I know he touched her,” and said she thought maybe it was a cultural difference. She also told police she ran to the food court, but video showed otherwise.
By the time the charges against Zayan were dismissed, he had already served a day in jail. He returned to his home country following his release.
Adams, who donned a white mask bearing the words “Faith over Fear” on Friday, testified on her own behalf that she decided to go to the mall with her children that day just to get out of the house because she was an overwhelmed stay-at-home mom.
She was shopping when she “felt uncomfortable” and saw Zayan, who has a dark complexion. She said she smiled at him and he smiled back while making eye contact before he looked at her daughter and grabbed her hair, which was in a side ponytail.
Adams said her child was terrified on the ground as Zayan grabbed her hair, so Adams pulled out her weapon and said “let her go,” she testified. He did, and Adams said they both left the store.
Adams agreed with Assistant Prosecutor Ken Bannon, assisted by Tyler Shoub, that if she had yelled “let her go” as she told police she did, people in the store would have heard. When Bannon asked if her daughter was treated for any injury due to her hair being pulled so hard, Adams said Zayan grabbed her by the head, not hair.
She said she called her husband first and he told her to calm down because he could not understand her. She said they could see Zayan behind her on the video call, following her family, but one officer testified Friday that he had seen Zayan at a store in the opposite direction of Adams.
Adams testified that it wasn’t until her interview with Lucas that she realized maybe she had misunderstood the situation.
“He made me feel as if the man was an innocent, good man, and I just felt horrible at that fact I maybe misinterpreted his intentions,” she said.
Lucas said it was Adams who made the initial call to 911 to report the crime. He said child abduction would be one of the highest crimes an officer could respond to and uses a lot of first responder resources. Statute says if Adams knowingly made that call to report a false crime, she would be guilty of a misdemeanor.
Craig said Adams was upfront that she was unsure if her issue was an emergency or not. She gave someone else the opportunity to make that determination when she started the 911 call by saying, “I don’t know whether you’d call this an emergency or not.”
Lucas said Adams calling 911 was essentially her acknowledging it was an emergency.
The trial will continue at 1 p.m. Monday, March 15. The defense is expected to present one witness before resting its case.