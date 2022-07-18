CHARLESTON — Miner health advocates are welcoming proposed congressional legislation to bolster federal support for miners with black lung disease.
Five Senate Democrats have announced a proposal aimed at helping smooth and shorten the notoriously arduous benefits process for black lung-afflicted miners and their survivors.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is among the senators behind the reintroduction of the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act of 2022 announced Wednesday.
The senators said the bill will be identical to a House of Representatives measure that passed that chamber’s Education and Labor Committee in March.
That bill, HR 6102, would require the Department of Labor to pay up to $4,500 in attorneys’ fees and up to $3,000 in medical expenses for a contested claim for which a final order has not been entered within one year of the claim filing.
The legislation would give a claimant the chance to substantiate a claim for benefits through a pulmonary evaluation, authorize a CT scan to diagnose complicated pneumoconiosis (the most severe form of black lung), and require the Department of Labor to submit a plan to reduce the backlog of pending black lung cases within 90 days.
The measure also would link benefit levels to annual cost-of-living adjustments instead of the rate of pay for federal employees.
The legislation is endorsed by the United Mine Workers of America, the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, a Kentucky-based nonprofit law firm that represents miners on black lung issues, the BlueGreen Alliance, a national alliance of labor organizations and environmental groups, and Appalachian Voices, an environmental nonprofit.
John Cline, a West Virginia attorney who has represented miners in black lung claims, said in a statement released by Appalachian Voices that the proposed legislation would give much-needed aid to miners and their dependent family members applying for disability compensation and death benefits.
“This legislation is long overdue and should be supported by Republicans and Democrats alike!” Cline said.
All 12 cosponsors of the House version of the bill are Democrats. No Republican senators joined Manchin, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in announcing the Senate version.
Manchin, Brown, Kaine and Warner cosponsored the same bill when it was sponsored by Casey in 2019. That bill died in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Spokespeople for Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., did not respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., did not provide comment.
Black lung claims are processed by the Division of Coal Mine Workers’ Compensation in the Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs. Contested claims are adjudicated by the Department of Labor’s Office of Administrative Law Judges, which issues decisions that may be appealed to the department’s Benefits Review Board.
Just over 32% of black lung claim decisions resulted in approvals in fiscal year 2021, according to the Department of Labor. The other decisions were denials.
There were more than five times as many total denials as total approvals of black lung claims from fiscal year 2006 through fiscal year 2021, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of Department of Labor data.
Miners have a long history of having to endure long black lung claim histories.
The Government Accountability Office, a federal government agency watchdog, said in a 2009 report that nearly three out of every 10 claims filed between 2001 and 2008 took three or more years to resolve. The report found that few claimants could prove they met all of the program’s eligibility requirements.
The Government Accountability Office reported that judges said they depended heavily on nonclinical evidence, including physician credentials, length of depositions, and level of sophistication of evidence presented by claimants and mine operators, to decide claimant eligibility. Some Department of Labor administrative law judges said mining company doctors were typically better credentialed and submitted longer and more sophisticated medical reports and evaluations, per the Government Accountability Office report.
A lack of resources, a low probability of success and high litigation costs were among the difficulties miners faced in fining legal representatives, the office noted.
Miner advocates say the safety net that miners are given when they get approved for black lung benefits should be more protective.
The 2022 monthly benefit rate for primary beneficiaries with black lung is $708.90 for claims approved since July 1973 (Part C) and $708 for claims approved earlier (Part B). The July 1973 cut-off date was determined by the Black Lung Benefits Act of 1972.
“These folks are living on fixed incomes. We should be doing everything we can to improve their quality of life,” Rebecca Shelton, director of policy and organizing at Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, said in a statement released by Appalachian Voices.
Miner advocates are also hoping that Congress restores and extends the coal production tax that supports the trust fund paying federal benefits to miners.
The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund pays benefits to miners disabled by the disease, as well as their eligible survivors and dependents, when no responsible coal operator is identified or when the liable operator does not pay.
The main source of revenue for the fund is an excise tax that coal producers must pay when coal they produce is used or sold.
The tax expired at the end of 2021, reverting to substantially lower levels and threatening the long-term benefits of thousands of West Virginia miners.
West Virginia is more reliant on the fund than any other state.
There were 4,423 Part C black lung claims in fiscal year 2021, according to Department of Labor statistics.
Disbursements in West Virginia totaled $38 million, far more than in any other state and accounting for more than a quarter of all payments made nationwide.
A 2018 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan audit agency, found that trust fund borrowing might exceed $15 billion by 2050. A 2020 report from the agency found that just three coal mine operator bankruptcies from 2014 to 2016 added $865 million in estimated benefit responsibility to the fund.
More bankruptcies have followed, further threatening the long-term stability of the trust fund.
Last year, Manchin and four other Senate Democrats reintroduced a bill that would restore and extend the tax for 10 years at its pre-2022 levels. That bill has stalled, prompting proponents to push Manchin to embrace a federal package that would include extending the tax among a wider range of legislative priorities and require only a simple majority to pass the Senate.
Heightening the stakes for enhancing benefits for miners is a sharp rise in black lung cases across the region.
Driving the trend has been toxic silica dust composed of small particles that become airborne during drilling, chipping, cutting, grinding and other work activities.
Exposure to silica dust has increased with miners cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin.
A 2018 study of underground miners working from 1970 to 2017 found that severe black lung in central Appalachia had reached its highest level since record-keeping began in the 1970s.