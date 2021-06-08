GILBERT, W.Va. — Mingo County Commissioner Gavin Smith died early Tuesday, just a few hours after his 64th birthday. The Mingo County Commission confirmed the loss in a Facebook post.
“It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of Commissioner Gavin Smith,” the post reads. “In his brief time as a commissioner, Gavin worked tirelessly to serve the people of Mingo County. His love for our county and his passion to make it the best it can be were evident in both his words and actions. His time on the commission may have been brief, but his impact is undeniable. Please join Commissioners Taylor and Hannah and the entire county commission family as we keep his family and friends in our prayers.”
A resident and native of the Gilbert area, Smith was elected to the Mingo County Commission in November as a Republican, defeating longtime incumbent Greg “Hootie” Smith. He assumed the seat at the beginning of January.
Smith also served as corporation president of Stacy Equipment and Repair in Gilbert.