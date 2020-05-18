Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.