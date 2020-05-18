Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A Mingo County man is facing a murder charge after police say he allegedly shot and killed his grandfather Sunday during an argument in the Delbarton area.

David Lee Manns, 36, of Delbarton was arrested Sunday, May 17, and charged with one count of first degree murder and three counts of wanton endangerment by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.

The complaint states that Manns allegedly was threatening to kill his grandfather, Homer Ray Manns, and then shot him multiple times, killing the victim.

Manns also fired multiple shots at three other victims and had two handguns in his possession, according to the complaint.

The shooting happened in the Scarlet Road area of Delbarton.

Manns was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Jim Harvey and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

