WILLIAMSON — A policy that would address the administration of “opioid antagonists” is being placed on public review by Mingo County Schools.
Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch said they have been asked by multiple people whether or not a policy was in place to allow the administration of naloxone in an emergency.
“We have several people who have asked us about the possibility of administering Narcan in an emergency or overdose which would occur possibly at one of our schools,” Branch said.
Lead School Nurse Tonya Hagy said she has reviewed West Virginia State Code in regard to schools being allowed to have naloxone, or the brand name Narcan, on hand and has shaped the policy presented around that.
“An opioid antagonist is a medicine that reverses an overdose to opioids,” Hagy said. “Opioids are things like heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, things like that. We hate to think that our kids are doing these kinds of things, but sometimes they are. We don’t want to be put into a situation where it happens at school and we’re not prepared.”
Hagy said while an incident has not happened yet, she wants to see the school system prepared for anything.
“To promote the wellness and care of our students and staff, and to be prepared, I would like to see this happen in our schools,” Hagy said.
Hagy said if the policy is adopted, the schools would partner with the Mingo County Health Department for training and supplies.
“I’ve been in contact with Keith (Blankenship) at our health department, and he is willing to train us,” Hagy said. “They also have ways to provide us the Narcan to keep at school. The school nurse would be responsible. We would store it, do the record keeping, the inventory and all of that. We would also give the medicine if it would ever be needed, but we would also have designated trained people that could do it just in case we weren’t there for whatever reason to do it.”
Hagy said emergency services would be notified if an overdose took place and Narcan was administered on school grounds.
“If we would have to give it, we would have to call emergency services,” Hagy said. “It would be an emergency, and we would also notify the superintendent, the parents and the health department because they are our partner.”
Hagy also said follow-ups would be done to ensure a student is provided resources for recovery if an overdose took place.
“If we would ever have to use this for a student, we would make sure that they are provided counseling for substance use, and we would follow up with them to make sure they’re getting any kind of help that they would need,” Hagy said.
The board of education unanimously voted to place the policy on public review.
Mingo County Schools places all policies up for public review on its website. Any comments received will be reviewed by the board of education before they vote on implementation of the policy.