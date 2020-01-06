NEWTOWN — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and the Mingo County Commission recently donated an out-of-service police cruiser to Mingo Central High School to be used in their new Law and Public Safety Program.
Former Mingo County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Endicott, who worked more than 14 years as a police officer, left the department in July to become the full-time instructor for the new program.
He says that the program, titled Sheepdog Law and Public Safety, provides an advantage to students who want to pursue a career in law enforcement and public safety.
“I knew I wanted to be a cop in grade school. I can remember going to the guidance counselor in seventh grade and telling her that I wanted to be a cop,” Endicott said. “But the only thing I really knew about law enforcement was if I knew someone associated with law enforcement like a friend or family friend. I would talk to them, and they would tell me stuff. With this, I feel like the kids are at an advantage just simply going into an interview for a job ... everybody likes experience if they are looking to hire somebody.”
Endicott said he has 15 students enrolled in the class. In the first semester, they covered several of the basics, including handcuffing techniques, learning the phonetic alphabet, learning to tell military time, terminology, simulated crime scenes, learning the Constitution and more.
He has brought several guest speakers to talk with the students about on-the-job experiences. He said everything he does is designed to give the students a “jump start” at landing a job in the law and public safety field.
Mingo County Chief Deputy Joe Smith was on hand at the school along with Deputy Jeremy Casey and said he also knew he wanted to be a cop at a young age.
“It is very beneficial to everybody. Kids are able to decide at an early age if this is what they want to do, and they kind of already know what to expect,” Smith said. “And it is taught by a certified police officer. He spent 13 years with us at the Sheriff’s Department. He was a great officer, an experienced officer, and that’s the kind of person that needs to be teaching a course like this.”
Assistant Principal Marcella Charles-Casto approached Mingo County Sheriff James Smith at the Nov. 6 County Commission meeting to ask if they would donate the cruiser to their program. Smith agreed, and the County Commission unanimously approved the donation.
“This is a big collaborative and community event,” Charles-Casto said. “You have the Sheriff’s Department working with us as well as the County Commission. ... And the cruiser is going to benefit more than one program, not just the Law and Public Safety program.”
Charles-Casto said graphic design instructor Lauren Hess Copley and her students would design the new decals and logos to place on the cruiser while automotive instructor Chris Roberson and his students will work to get the cruiser back in top condition.
“The vehicle has been parked since, I think, April of 2017, so it was of no benefit to the Sheriff’s Office,” Smith said. “It didn’t run, and they wouldn’t spend the money to fix it and get it back on the road. Financially, it just didn’t make sense. So, at least they are able to benefit out of it.”
Endicott said they would use the cruiser for several different lessons, including initiating traffic stops, conducting a felony traffic stop and familiarizing the students with the inside of a police cruiser.