HUNTINGTON — An event designed to address and close gaps in health care for some of the county’s most vulnerable populations will provide for and educate area residents this week, amid the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
UniCare Associates, along with members of the local community, will volunteer on Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the A.D. Lewis Community Center for the second Minority Health Drive-Thru Heath Fair and wellness event with COVID-19 testing and flu-shot clinic. The event, hosted by Marshall University’s Department of Public Health and Minority Health Institute, will be no-contact and masks are required. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
“I started this event last year because I noticed minorities in West Virginia, particularly Cabell, Kanawha and other counties, were bearing the burden of different diseases,” said LaDawna Walker Dean, of the Marshall University Minority Health Institute.
The event, she added, is also designed to form a bond between students and community members through health education. Dean said she hopes the partnership breaks down any fears minorities might have about health care.
“I think trust within the medical field is a problem. We don’t have a lot of physicians that look like our minorities, and that can bring fear for some people because of things that have happened throughout history,” Dean said. “I want to get that fear out of their minds.”
Walgreens will provide free flu shots and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will be doing free COVID-19 testing. More than a dozen other vendors from Marshall University, community agencies and businesses will have stations set up in the parking lot of the A.D. Lewis Community Center.
“I am praying and hoping the community will come out,” Dean said. “You don’t have to get out of your car. You can get your flu shot, COVID tested and take home a goodie bag. Everything is free so hopefully people will take comfort in that and show up.”