SOUTH CHARLESTON — The Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy will host a screening of “Miss Virginia” during National School Choice Week. The movie is based on Virginia Walden Ford’s struggle to ensure the best educational experience for her son. Ford will attend and participate in a question-and-answer session regarding her experience.
Students, parents, teachers and community leaders are invited to attend the screening at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at 311 D St. in South Charleston.
National School Choice Week aims to shine a light on education options across the country. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/west-virginia.