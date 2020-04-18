CHARLESTON — A man reported missing on April 9 was found alive late Thursday in a long-closed Mingo County mine, where he had apparently become lost after trespassing.
The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, the West Virginia State Police, the Southern Pocahontas Mine Rescue Team and U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration officials took part in the successful search and rescue operation at the former Isaban Deep Mine No. 3.
Timothy Kennedy, 26, was reported missing by a family member. The resulting investigation led to the mine, which last produced coal in 2011.
Rescuers found evidence of copper removal during their search. After coming upon a flashlight about 400 feet into the mine, the rescuers located Kennedy more than a half-mile from the mine entrance. He was brought to the surface and examined by Elite Care Ambulance personnel before being taken to a hospital by helicopter. Further details regarding his condition were not immediately available Friday.
MHST had cited the mine owner, Frasier Creek Mining LLC, on March 9 for failure to abate an order to barricade openings to the mine.