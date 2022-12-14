HURRICANE, W.Va. — Mission WV will host its first Christmas open house since 2019. The event on Dec. 20 is open to organizations and businesses across the state, supporters, family, friends and the general public. Participants can stop by anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Mission WV headquarters, 168 Midland Trail, Suite 1 in Hurricane (in the back portion of the H&R Block building).
The drop-in event offers an opportunity for anyone interested in Mission WV or its programs to come ask questions and meet staff. Anyone who has considered foster care or adoption is encouraged to stop by and learn more. Visitors can also judge the annual Christmas Door Decorating contest and enjoy refreshments.
For more information, contact the Mission WV office at 304-562-0723.
