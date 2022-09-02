BARBOURSVILLE — A Missouri truck driver who caused a westbound contraflow lane on Interstate 64 to be closed Thursday after his vehicle became stuck has received four citations for the incident.
At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor-trailer carrying an oversize load attempted drive in a contraflow lane near the Huntington Mall.
The 14.5-foot-wide truck was hauling a large earthmoving machine when it hit the barrier and damaged more than 600 feet of the wall. The contraflow lane has an 11-foot lane restriction.
“His permit didn’t allow him to be traveling there,” District 1 Engineer Rob Pennington said Thursday.
Bitter Creek LLC employee John Barns was the operator of the vehicle. Barns was cited with a permit violation, failure to obey traffic control device and being overweight and over width.
Barns' permit was voided, according to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
His truck continued to move forward after striking the barrier walls, doing “considerable damage” to the concrete slabs that make up the wall, a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation said.
All westbound lanes of I-64 reopened Friday morning.
