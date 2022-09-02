The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

One lane of Interstate 64 was closed near the Huntington Mall on Thursday after a tractor-trailer got stuck in the contraflow lane.

 Courtesy of West Virginia Department of Transportation

BARBOURSVILLE — A Missouri truck driver who caused a westbound contraflow lane on Interstate 64 to be closed Thursday after his vehicle became stuck has received four citations for the incident.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor-trailer carrying an oversize load attempted drive in a contraflow lane near the Huntington Mall.

