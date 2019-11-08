HUNTINGTON — Mistletoe Market, an annual holiday shopping experience that provides funding to help alleviate hunger in the region, is scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Ramada Limited, 3094 16th Street Road, Huntington.
General admission is $10 and VIP is $25 (includes early access beginning at 4 p.m. and refreshments).
Tickets can be purchased at the door and online at www.JLofHuntington.org.
Proceeds from this fundraiser support the Junior League mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women, and improve communities through service projects such as canned soup drives and the summer backpack program.
About 30 vendors are expected and several custom silent auction baskets are up for grabs.