20220920_hd_medicalworkforce
Mayor Steve Williams speaks one-on-one with first-year medical students from the Marshall University School of Medicine on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Ora Erma Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams will visit Marshall University’s campus on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to improve communication between the City of Huntington and students, faculty, staff and administrators.

Williams will conduct the spring semester’s first installment of “Mochas with the Mayor” from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center lobby. The sessions are hosted by Marshall’s Student Government Association and allow people to discuss issues with the mayor in an informal setting.

