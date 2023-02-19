Mayor Steve Williams speaks one-on-one with first-year medical students from the Marshall University School of Medicine on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Ora Erma Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams will visit Marshall University’s campus on Wednesday, Feb. 22, to improve communication between the City of Huntington and students, faculty, staff and administrators.
Williams will conduct the spring semester’s first installment of “Mochas with the Mayor” from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center lobby. The sessions are hosted by Marshall’s Student Government Association and allow people to discuss issues with the mayor in an informal setting.
This is the first installment of “Mochas with the Mayor” since the start of the pandemic.
“The idea is to let the Marshall University community know that I am their mayor and that I am always approachable,” Williams said. “City Hall isn’t just a building at the corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street. I want there to be a consistent presence of city government on campus.”
In addition to listening to concerns and answering questions, Williams said he has three main objectives with the sessions: let students know that they are valued citizens in the city; show them that staying in Huntington after graduation is a viable option; and, if they have to leave upon graduation, help them develop a love for Huntington so that they might return later in life.
Student body President Isabella Griffiths said she is looking forward to the return of the meetings, which she hopes will create a stronger bond between the university and the city.
Griffiths said many students live off campus or do service work in the city, and she believes the meetings can further the strength of students’ connection with the city.
An additional “Mochas with the Mayor” session is planned for 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.
