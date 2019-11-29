HUNTINGTON — The 62nd annual Model Railroad Show will take place this weekend in Huntington.

It will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Tickets are $6 and $1 for ages 12 and younger.

The show includes displays of model railroads, hobby shops, memorabilia sales, railroad books, new and used model train equipment and more. Santa will also visit.

This event is sponsored by the Appalachian Model Railroad Society.

