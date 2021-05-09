HUNTINGTON — Some of the necessary ingredients for waffles are eggs, flour, milk and sugar.
For participants in Saturday’s cooking class at Huntington’s Kitchen, the recipe also called for a whole lot of love.
Kids and their moms donned aprons at the downtown Huntington venue to learn about the techniques involved in making Mother’s Day brunch, and instructors guided them through the process of making waffles, French toast and eggs.
It was perfect timing as the United States prepares to observe Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Taking place on the second Sunday in May, the holiday got its start in West Virginia in 1908 when the first official observance of Mother’s Day was held at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton. The holiday resulted from a vigorous campaign by Anna Jarvis, who wanted to commemorate the spirit of her mother’s work as a social activist.
It became an official U.S. holiday in 1914, although Jarvis later denounced the holiday’s commercialization and spent the latter part of her life trying to remove it from the calendar, according to information online at History.com.
Mother’s Day is now observed in different forms around the world. Although dates and celebrations vary, Mother’s Day typically involves flowers, cards and other gifts for moms, the website said.
The brunch class was one of several offered at Huntington’s Kitchen. Located on 3rd Avenue, the kitchen operates as a community food center and offers a fully equipped kitchen where people can learn and cook during a variety of cooking classes held throughout the year. For more information, visit their website at huntingtons-kitchen.org.