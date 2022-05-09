HUNTINGTON — Maddie Cannon spent Sunday celebrating her first Mother’s Day with her husband and 6-month-old daughter.
Maddie, along with her husband, Hunter and daughter, Eve, decided to enjoy the day together by getting lunch a Black Sheep Burrito and Brews and spending time with their families.
Eve was born about six weeks early, Maddie said, so she and her husband were just grateful to have a happy and healthy baby.
“I’m a first-time mom, and she is a premature baby, so we’re just really excited that she’s here, and she’s healthy and that everything is going good,” Maddie said.
When asked why Mother’s Day is important, Maddie said it’s a great opportunity to recognize all different types of mothers. Whether traditional or not, Mother’s Day is a special celebration for all mom figures.
Mother’s Day was first declared an official holiday in 1914 by President Woodrow Wilson, who said the day was to be used “as a public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country,” according to his proclamation.
Though Wilson made the holiday official nationwide, it was West Virginia Gov. William Glasscock who first proclaimed Mother’s Day as a holiday in 1910.
“Our days of youth may be over, and the closer ties that bound us to our mother may have been loosened, but not a link in the chain of affection that bound her heart to ours has been broken,” Glasscock wrote in his proclamation.
Though Eve is still young, Maddie said she wants to keep up some family traditions, such as monthly outings just for the girls.
“My grandmother used to take my mom and her sister shopping and eating, they would go out to eat and go shopping at least once a month,” she said. “My mom continued that tradition with me, and I hope that me and my mom and Eve can continue that, with my sister-in-law, too.”
Families flooded local restaurants such as Black Sheep, Le Bistro, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and more in celebration of mothers.
The Pottery Place also hosted a Mad-Hatter Tea Party for mothers and their children where participants were served finger foods and got to paint their own saucer and tea cup.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
