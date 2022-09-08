HUNTINGTON — Butterflies are spreading their wings at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Housed in the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory at the museum, monarch butterflies — which have been West Virginia’s official state butterfly since 1995 — have begun to emerge from their chrysalis.
The museum displays monarch butterfly caterpillars and pupa in the conservatory during the late summer as part of its Monarch Butterfly Project. When the butterflies emerge, they are tagged and released for their migration to Mexico for the winter. Tagging is done in cooperation with Monarch Watch, an organization that obtains and provides information about monarchs to help the species survive.
That effort became even more critical earlier this year after the International Union for the Conservation of Nature put the monarch butterfly on the endangered list due to its dwindling numbers.
The Huntington Museum of Art is located at 2033 McCoy Road in Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.