HUNTINGTON — In October 1978, Walter Mondale came to town — along with more than 40 Secret Service agents.
In Huntington for a whirlwind visit, Mondale spoke to a West Virginia Education Association (WVEA) convention and, not coincidentally, campaigned for U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph, D-W.Va., then locked in a tough re-election battle.
In 1978, Mondale, who died Monday, April 19, at age 93, was vice president under President Jimmy Carter. He would go on to be the Democratic Party nominee in the 1984 presidential election, running against Ronald Reagan, who won in a landslide.
Mondale’s brief Oct. 20 visit started at 12:05 p.m. when his blue and shiny silver U.S. Air Force DC-9 touched down at Tri-State Airport. It ended at 2:45 p.m. when he took off for another stop in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Security for the vice president’s visit was tight.
Larry Salyers, then the assistant manager at Tri-State Airport, told The Herald-Dispatch an advance team of 22 Secret Service agents arrived on Monday before Mondale’s Friday visit and conducted daily meetings with local police agencies. On the day of the visit, the advance team was joined by another 20 or so agents. They were bolstered by dozens of Huntington police officers, state troopers and sheriff’s deputies from Cabell and Wayne counties.
The security forces far outnumbered the meager crowd of spectators on hand to witness Mondale’s arrival at the airport.
Making his exit from his plane, Mondale conferred a few minutes with Sen. Randolph, West Virginia first lady Sharon Rockefeller and Huntington Mayor George Malott. Waving, he then jumped into a black limousine adorned with the vice presidential seal. The limousine joined a waiting six-car motorcade that was soon on its way, led by three motorcycles and followed above by a helicopter.
Police blocked every intersection as the motorcade, sirens wailing, made its way from the airport to Interstate 64 and then along 5th Street Road and 8th Street to the Huntington Civic Center.
At the Civic Center, Mondale, dressed in a dark pinstripe suit, white shirt and paisley tie, took part in a quick news conference, then hurried to a suite full of Randolph supporters, many of them wearing Randolph campaign buttons. In that year’s election, Randolph, then 76 years old, was opposed by former — and future — Gov. Arch Moore. He narrowly defeated Moore but later retired rather than seek another term.
When time came for Mondale to address the WVEA members, he smiled, waved to the crowd and took the podium. The audience responded with a standing ovation. One man in the crowd could be heard telling another: “That’s the next president up there.” A woman rushed down to the stage, camera in hand, to snap a photograph.
But after the initial standing ovation, applause for Mondale’s remarks was light. An exception was when he vowed to continue the administration’s support for establishing a Cabinet-level Department of Education, a pledge that drew positive shouts and whistles from the teachers.
One teacher in the audience could be overheard complaining, “This is more like a political rally than an education conference. This just isn’t right.”
His speech ended, Mondale hopped from the stage and into the crowd. There was a crush as people made their way to shake his hand or just touch him. But the security detail soon pulled him out of the crowd and into the waiting limousine, which whisked him back to the airport where he boarded his plane and headed for Wisconsin.
Responding to a question from HD staff writer Tom D. Miller, a Mondale aide said the Randolph re-election campaign would be picking up the bill for roughly half the costs of the vice president’s Huntington visit since it was partially for the senator’s benefit.