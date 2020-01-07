HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man who crashed into a downtown Huntington pizzeria Monday after a police chase allegedly reached speeds of 60 mph and has a history of leading law enforcement on chases throughout the area, police say.
Tanner Austin Miller, 24, of Huntington, was charged with obstructing, fleeing on foot, fleeing and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI for Monday’s crash. He was also charged with active warrants in a Dec. 24, 2019, chase. Those charges included obstructing, no registration, fleeing with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI.
At the time of Monday’s crash, Miller was on parole after pleading guilty in Cabell County Circuit Court to fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference in a Sept. 9, 2018, chase. A DMV record check confirmed Miller has a revoked driver’s license for DUI. He has two DUI convictions for operating a motor vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Monday’s car chase started about 9 a.m. when Miller was spotted in the 2300 block of 8th Avenue by an officer who knew he had felony warrants due to a previous car chase in December. He started to follow the vehicle until other officers arrived on scene. The vehicle eventually stopped at 19th Street and 8th Avenue and a black male exited the vehicle and started walking away. At this point, the officer activated his lights and sirens.
The suspect vehicle then started speeding west on 8th Avenue, eventually reaching 60 mph. The vehicle turned north on 16th Street, driving toward downtown Huntington, sometimes entering opposite lanes of traffic.
As the vehicle approached 4th Avenue, he drove into opposite lanes of traffic and attempted to turn onto 4th Avenue from 16th Street, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the 4th Avenue window of Husson’s Pizza.
As the officer approached the intersection, a tan truck was also turning onto 4th Avenue and the officer struck the rear of the truck bed with the front of his cruiser.
Meanwhile, Miller left his vehicle and began running west on 4th Avenue. The officer ordered him to stop, but he did not comply. He was caught shortly after in the 1600 block of 3 ½ alley. Officers said Miller resisted arrest and was given “multiple strikes” until he stopped pulling away and was taken into custody.
Monday’s chase was not Miller’s first with police, however. According to other criminal complaints, Miller was involved in another chase in December.
According to those criminal complaints, Miller had been stopped in the 1000 block of 28th Street in Huntington at about 10:25 a.m. Dec. 24. The officer asked Miller for his license, registration and insurance, but he said he did not have a license or any other type of identification. When asked his name, he said his name was Tanner Spaulding. A female was in the passenger seat and gave her full name.
As the conversation was going on, Miller allegedly pushed the car ignition button, which did not work. The officer said he attempted to open the driver’s door while telling Miller to stop, but the defendant was able to start the car and drove off, with the officer following in his vehicle.
Miller allegedly topped speeds of 60 mph as he drove in the 2800 block of 8th Avenue before the officer ended the pursuit due to his alleged erratic and dangerous driving.
The vehicle was later spotted in the area of Marcum Terrace, the officer wrote, at which time Miller led police again on a chase through city limits to Guyandotte on W.Va. 2 before that pursuit was ended.
Miller is housed at Western Regional Jail on a $66,000 bond.