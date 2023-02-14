CHARLESTON — Officials pointed to air and water monitoring results and strategies Tuesday to suggest there was little cause for air or water quality concerns stemming from the derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.
The derailment of the Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 3 and planned release of carcinogenic vinyl chloride three days later near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border some two dozen miles north of West Virginia has sparked mounting environmental health worries.
Resident reports of dead animals and aquatic life, skin reactions and headaches have raised concerns about lingering impacts from the derailment and subsequent vinyl chloride release. Ohio and Pennsylvania officials said the Norfolk Southern-planned release was approved to alleviate the risk of uncontrolled shrapnel from an explosion of unstable vinyl chloride in five rail cars.
But Ohio state officials said in a Tuesday afternoon news conference that responses to and results from post-incident monitoring mean environmental health threats are under control — even as a plume of contaminants slowly moves down the Ohio River toward Huntington.
Tiffani Kavalec, chief of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Division of Surface Water, said at the news conference that a plume comprised of fire combustion chemicals was moving down the Ohio River at roughly 1 mile per hour.
“The farther it travels down the Ohio River, the more it is dissipating, the less concentrated the contaminant plume is,” Kavalec said. “So the farther it heads down the Ohio, the much less risk that it is, and we haven’t seen a risk even at the most closest points to East Palestine. So we would not envision anything from this point forward impacting any of the further drinking water supplies.”
But Kavalec said officials have not yet tested for compounds of PFAS, a group of man-made chemicals linked to cancer and other adverse health impacts. Kavalec said her agency was working with local officials to start testing for PFAS in drinking water.
Kavalec said tracking by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitary Commission (ORSANCO) allows for potential closing of drinking water intakes to allow chemicals to pass through.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Monday active sampling would allow for a potential closing of drinking water intakes to allow the majority of the material to pass.
West Virginia American Water said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon that there are no drinking water advisories in place as the company monitors water quality along the Ohio River. The company said it uses the Ohio River as a drinking water source for its Huntington system only and that no other West Virginia American Water systems are facing potential impacts from the train derailment.
West Virginia American Water finished installing a 3,700-foot water line connecting to a temporary secondary intake on the Guyandotte River in what it called a precautionary measure. The company asked the public to keep avoiding the Guyandotte River access point and boat ramp near 3rd Avenue, since it’s an active staging area for company construction crews.
The ORSANCO is a Cincinnati-based, eight-state interstate commission that focuses on water quality improvement.
The ORSANCO deferred comment before press time Tuesday to the Ohio EPA, which referred comment on water sampling locations back to the ORSANCO.
West Virginia DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said Tuesday the sampling method being used is the ORSANCO’s and can determine the presence of a wide range of organic compounds.
Recent sample results have been nondetectable for butyl acrylate in both raw and finished water supplies, West Virginia DHHR spokeswoman Allison Adler said Tuesday. Butyl acrylate is one of the chemicals released in the derailment and can cause skin and eye irritation.
The U.S. EPA said four days after Norfolk Southern's controlled burn of toxic chemicals last Monday that butyl acrylate, carcinogen vinyl chloride and other hazardous materials had been and were still being released to the air, surface soils and surface waters.
Adler said state officials have learned from Weirton and Wheeling area public service districts the routine treatment process that systems use for raw water has been effective in removing butyl acrylate.
U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore said in a statement Tuesday that the agency’s air monitoring hasn’t detected any levels of health concern in the community attributed to the train derailment since the fire went out on Feb. 8.
The U.S. EPA reported assisted with screening 396 homes under a voluntary screening program offered to residents as of Tuesday and that no detections of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride were identified. Sixty-five additional homes were scheduled for Tuesday.
To avoid a possible explosion from vinyl chloride contents in five rail cars, Norfolk Southern conducted what Ohio and Pennsylvania state officials called a controlled release of the chemicals last Monday.
Officials ordered an evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine, which includes parts of both Ohio and Pennsylvania some two dozen miles from West Virginia, warning that those who stayed risked serious lung damage and skin burns due to the expected flow of smoke and fumes.
Officials said Feb. 8 that evacuated residents could return home. But environmental health concerns linger, with residents reporting foul odors and dead fish emerging in streams.