HUNTINGTON — ASM Global-managed Big Sandy Superstore Arena recently announced that the Monster X Tour will invade Huntington at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 for a monster truck show.
The 10,000-pound car-crushing trucks will compete in races and wheelie contests, then continue into freestyle action.
Pit Party Passes will be available to purchase for attendees who want to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close before the show.
Tickets went on sale Thursday. Get a free child’s ticket (12 and under) with the purchase of one adult ticket by using the code FREETRUCKS. They will be available online at ticketmaster.com or at the arena box office.
For more information, visit monsterxtour.com or bigsandyarena.com.