HUNTINGTON — Due to unforeseen circumstances, Monster X Tour has cancelled its show originally scheduled for Jan. 11 in Huntington.
All purchased tickets will be refunded through point of purchase, according to representatives from Mountain Health Arena, formerly known as Big Sandy Arena.
If tickets were purchased through the website ticketmaster.com, refunds will be automatically issued to those accounts. If tickets were purchased at the arena box office, purchasers can bring tickets to the box office to receive a refund.
Arena box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Extended box office hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be available Dec. 27 and 30 and Jan. 2, 2020.