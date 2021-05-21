HUNTINGTON — For the past few weeks, people around the country have been walking, jogging and running to spread awareness and raise funds for kidney disease.
The name of this month-long movement is called the 37 Mile Challenge. Having begun on May 1 and lasting until May 31, the challenge is fairly simple: Walk or run 37 miles over the course of the month of May to spread the word about kidney disease.
The uniquely chosen number of 37 isn’t random; it comes from the statistic of 37 million Americans who are currently suffering from kidney disease. The challenge was started by the American Kidney Fund — alternatively called KidneyNation.
Enthusiastic participants have been taking to Facebook since the start of the month, posting videos of them undergoing parts of their 37-mile journey, often sharing stories of how kidney disease had personally affected their life in some way. Local renal dietitian Jillian Pate has also suffered from the disease, by proxy of those she has worked with.
“I started working with individuals with end-stage renal disease over five years ago,” said Pate. “They’ve become family to me, and I’ve had to see them go through the different stages, and I’ve seen many people who unfortunately lose their lives because of kidney disease.”
Pate operates her own private practice out of Renal RD WV LCC, located at 1811 Coffman St. in Barboursville. Pate had taken the initiative to spread the word about the challenge to local residents, encouraging West Virginians to participate.
Individuals wishing to get involved with and-or participate in the challenge before the end of May only have a handful of steps to take. After visiting the 37 Mile Challenge Facebook group, which can be found on KidneyNation’s website, individuals can sign up on messenger to participate in the challenge. This program allows them to keep track of and log their miles.
Out of each dollar generated by efforts of challenge participants and donators, 97 cents directly goes to financial assistance, clinical research, advocacy, prevention activities, top-rated health educational resources and other efforts to help combat kidney disease across the nation.
KidneyNation’s website boasts that in 2020, fundraiser efforts financially assisted 94,249 dialysis patients, provided 1,615 life-saving treatments such as kidney transplants, and provided 12,695 people with aid from the American Kidney Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Fund.