HUNTINGTON — Fifty years ago Saturday, virtually every television screen in America watched a man from Wapakoneta, Ohio, take one small step.
The gravity of the Apollo 11 landing on July 20, 1969, was lost on no one alive to see it. Humans — Americans, no less — had willed the seemingly mythical into existence by the sweat of their collective brows and brains.
And though mankind hasn't returned to the moon in a few generations, it's a triumph that could easily be lost on those who grew up with computers and drones as the norm.
But stoking that curiosity of space in children is as easy as it always has been, and the Cabell County Public Library parlayed that into an afternoon of fun Friday at its downtown main branch in recognition of the historic moon landing's 50th anniversary.
Starting with a screening of NASA archive footage, including Neil Armstrong's famous "giant leap for mankind," children played space-themed games like a Moon Pie walk (a cake walk, except Moon Pies were awarded) and launching rubber band rockets - a far cry from the Saturn V rockets of the Apollo program.
Aside from keeping kids engaged at the library, the program is their small part in helping children understand the scope of putting those first men on the moon, said Breana Bowen, assistant director for youth services at the Cabell County Public Library.
"They'll come in and ask for space books, and they'll have no idea about the scope of it," Bowen said. "They've always seen the moon their entire lives, but they never really understood that there had to be a first - and that people had to discover this and develop that.
"We want kids to know about it, and to be encouraged and excited by space, and to just come in and have a good time at the library."
The moon landing celebration is part of the Cabell County Public Library's summer reading program, which keeps kids engaged in learning throughout the summer with free programs throughout the week. These include a visit by the Huntington Museum of Art and a "Harry Potter" birthday celebration next week and the annual Battle of the Books competition the following week.
For more information and a list of programs for kids and adults, visit cabell.lib.wv.us.