IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners rejected three bids Friday for a new ambulance station in the Pedro area that came in over estimates and agreed to turn to the Lawrence County Port Authority to do a design build for the new station.
“The bids came in over the estimate,” Dr. Colton Copley, a Lawrence County commissioner, said Friday. “That’s the second time that’s happened to us.”
The board asked the port authority to do a design build for the ambulance station, a move that will open the project up to contractors based on specifications, he said.
“That will cut down on change orders,” Copley said.
“We do all our buildings on design build,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of the port authority. “It’s the most expeditious way to get a job done, and it greatly reduces change orders. We should be able to get it done within a year, easy.”
“We would like to see it up and running before the end of next year,” Copley said.
Earlier this year, county officials agreed to rebid the project when the bids came in over estimates. A second round of bidding came up with the same result.
“We’re not comfortable with the bids,” Commissioner DeAnna Holliday said earlier.
The board is in the process of building new ambulance substations near the Rock Hill Schools and at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Rome Township.
The board also could use the port authority on the project in Rome Township, Copley said.
The county is looking to buy a site along County Road 107 in Rome Township at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds to build the ambulance substation and a senior center.
County residents approved an Emergency Services Levy to build the new stations more than a year ago.