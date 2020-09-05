HUNTINGTON — More than 250 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 252 new cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Saturday, for a total of 11,289. The number of deaths in the state related to the virus remained at 243.
In Cabell County, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 215 active cases Saturday.
In Wayne County, the Wayne County Health Department reported a total of 283 cases, with 234 recovered and 10 deaths.
Cases per county are: Barbour (34), Berkeley (822), Boone (152), Braxton (9), Brooke (99), Cabell (577), Calhoun (15), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (398), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (296), Jackson (210), Jefferson (386), Kanawha (1,650), Lewis (36), Lincoln (125), Logan (516), Marion (228), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (344), Mineral (146), Mingo (272), Monongalia (1,342), Monroe (133), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (294), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (338), Raleigh (389), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (109), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (321) and Wyoming (71).
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — an 8-year-old boy, 21-year-old woman, two 26-year-old men, a 36-year-old man, 37-year-old woman, 47-year-old man and 79-year-old man, all isolating at home.
The county has reported a total of 293 cases, with 215 recovered and four deaths.
Statewide, 790 new cases were reported, for a total of 52,464. Ninety-eight of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger. There were also six new deaths reported, for a total of 993.
At least 10,613 residents of Kentucky have recovered from the virus.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with patients’ ages ranging from 35 to 45. The county has reported a total of 504 cases, with 404 out of isolation.
Statewide, a total of 129,785 cases had been reported as of 2 p.m. Saturday, with 4,256 deaths related to the virus.
Across the U.S., a total of 6,181,474 cases of COVID-19 had been reported as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 290,942 new cases reported in the past seven days. There have been 187,159 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.