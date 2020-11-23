HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported four new COVID-19-related deaths Sunday and 880 new positive cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 40,478.
The deaths included a 91-year-old male from Mineral County, a 72-year-old male from Mineral County, an 80-year-old male from Mineral County and a 60-year-old female from Summers County.
There have been 662 virus-related deaths in the state.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (344), Berkeley (2,692), Boone (581), Braxton (99), Brooke (531), Cabell (2,550), Calhoun (56), Clay (104), Doddridge (106), Fayette (1049), Gilmer (183), Grant (282), Greenbrier (381), Hampshire (265), Hancock (519), Hardy (202), Harrison (1,081), Jackson (654), Jefferson (1,165), Kanawha (5,190), Lewis (218), Lincoln (382), Logan (987), Marion (715), Marshall (1,011), Mason (339), McDowell (569), Mercer (1,203), Mineral (989), Mingo (915), Monongalia (3,018), Monroe (329), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,301), Pendleton (96), Pleasants (72), Pocahontas (96), Preston (466), Putnam (1,645), Raleigh (1,380), Randolph (622), Ritchie (128), Roane (145), Summers (253), Taylor (260), Tucker (104), Tyler (124), Upshur (437), Wayne (902), Webster (51), Wetzel (367), Wirt (89), Wood (2,091), Wyoming (608).
There were 990 active cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County on Sunday, while Wayne County had 181 active cases.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 1,565. Patients’ ages ranged from 3 to 81, all in home isolation.
Statewide, 2,194 new cases were reported, for a total of 158,102, and four new deaths, for a total of 1,787.
There are 1,533 people statewide hospitalized with the virus, with 389 in ICU and 208 on a ventilator.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,023. Patients’ ages ranged from 10 to 79.
Statewide, more than 8,100 cases were reported, for a total of 351,419, with 5,996 deaths related to the virus.
More than 184,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 12,028,081, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 255,076 deaths related to the virus.