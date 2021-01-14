HUNTINGTON — More information about the next stage of Ohio’s vaccination rollout was released Thursday.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, Phase 1B will start in Ohio, which includes an estimated 2.2 million people. Those 80 and older will begin receiving vaccines first, and eligibility will decrease by five years each week until everyone over the age of 65 is eligible. Phase 1B also includes those with disabilities and school staff who are working in in-person or hybrid models of learning.
The Lawrence County Health Department is partnering with Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, the Lawrence County Commission, the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization’s Family Medical Center, the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities and county school superintendents to vaccinate the community as quickly as possible. However, the health department only receives so much of the vaccine from the state at one time.
The health department is collecting names for a wait list. There are three ways to put a name on a wait list:
- Fill out a form online at lawcohd.org, lawrencecounty.org or on the health department’s Facebook page.
- Call the health department vaccine hotline at 740-302-5124 or 740-302-5689 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Email your name and phone number to covidvaccine@lawcohd.org.
So far, the health department has distributed 726 vaccines in Lawrence County, according to a release.
A new tool for Ohioans to find vaccine locations will launch Friday. It will allow residents to look up vaccine information by county and ZIP code. It will be on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Ohio still has a limited supply of vaccines but eventually wants to vaccinate anyone who wants the shots, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday during a press briefing.
“We’re not there yet. We don’t have the supplies yet. We have to take this literally one week at a time,” DeWine said.
The state’s top priorities continue to be using the vaccine to save lives by making older adults a priority, allow children to go back to school and help front-line medical workers. DeWine said people 65 and older account for nearly nine of every 10 coronavirus deaths in Ohio.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks, from 6,561 new cases per day Dec. 30 to 8,117 new cases per day Jan. 13, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project. Ohio has seen 9,881 COVID-19-related deaths to date, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.
The state Health Department says 338,778 Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to date.
In Lawrence County, 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a total of 4,397. There have been 48 virus-related deaths.
In Kentucky, officials will ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations by partnering with Kroger to create inoculation centers that will expand the groups of people receiving shots, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
Renewal of the state’s partnership with the grocery store chain — which played a pivotal role in expanding coronavirus testing — came as Kentucky eclipsed 3,000 virus-related deaths. Beshear called it an “awful milestone” as he announced 51 new COVID-19 deaths statewide.
The Kroger partnership will lead to high-volume, drive-thru vaccination centers being set up statewide starting the first week of February, he said.
“This is a very exciting announcement that’s going to help us truly do more and do better with vaccinations,” the Democratic governor said at a news conference.
The state will start announcing vaccination locations in late January, said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, who will oversee the vaccine distribution project. A website and hotline will be available for people to find out when they’re eligible to receive the shots and to make appointments, he said.
The drive-thru centers will expand access to the vaccinations to everyone through the third tier, which includes people 60 and older, anyone older than 16 with high-risk medical conditions and anyone deemed an essential worker.
The top tier for vaccinations includes health care workers plus residents and staff at long-term care centers. The next tier targets emergency responders, K-12 school workers and people 70 and older.
In a sign that the vaccination pace is already accelerating, all K-12 school employees wanting the vaccine are expected to have received their first shot by early February, Beshear said. The state had previously hoped to only start vaccinations for school employees by early February.
Beshear somberly noted that the latest 51 virus-related deaths raised the total statewide death count from the pandemic to at least 3,042.
The state reported 4,084 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from the same day a week ago, Beshear said. Total virus cases surpassed 317,000. More than 1,600 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky and 409 are in intensive care, he said.
In Boyd County, 31 new cases were reported, for a total of 3,755. The county has reported 49 deaths related to the virus.
In West Virginia, 31 virus-related deaths were reported Thursday, for a total of 1,702.
Among the deaths were three people from Cabell County — a 77-year-old man, 84-year-old woman and 90-year-old woman — bringing the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 126.
Also included in the deaths reported Thursday was an 80-year-old man from Mason County.
There were 827 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, for a total of 105,219.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,118), Berkeley (7,764), Boone (1,248), Braxton (652), Brooke (1,694), Cabell (6,220), Calhoun (183), Clay (291), Doddridge (327), Fayette (2,085), Gilmer (512), Grant (899), Greenbrier (1,961), Hampshire (1,192), Hancock (2,240), Hardy (1,017), Harrison (3,812), Jackson (1,433), Jefferson (2,893), Kanawha (10,008), Lewis (685), Lincoln (970), Logan (2,034), Marion (2,640), Marshall (2,465), Mason (1,265), McDowell (1,114), Mercer (3,595), Mineral (2,288), Mingo (1,689), Monongalia (6,244), Monroe (776), Morgan (795), Nicholas (879), Ohio (2,945), Pendleton (418), Pleasants (701), Pocahontas (451), Preston (2,117), Putnam (3,407), Raleigh (3,426), Randolph (1,677), Ritchie (476), Roane (380), Summers (596), Taylor (875), Tucker (405), Tyler (459), Upshur (1,215), Wayne (2,041), Webster (215), Wetzel (853), Wirt (272), Wood (5,939) and Wyoming (1,363).
Cabell County reported 1,886 active cases Thursday, while Wayne County reported 375.
Nearly 226,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 22,965,957, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 383,351 deaths related to the virus.