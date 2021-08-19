HUNTINGTON — Two Cabell County residents were among the recent deaths related to COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported the death of a 71-year-old woman Wednesday and the death of a 60-year-old man Thursday.
Other deaths included a 69-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 64-year-old man from Putnam County, a 91-year-old man from Jackson County, an 85-year-old man from Webster County, an 83-year-old woman from Mason County, an 81-year-old woman from Marion County, a 63-year-old woman from Mingo County, a 79-year-old woman from Wood County and a 50-year-old man from Berkeley County.
Over 3,000 West Virginians and 185 Cabell County residents have died due to COVID-19. Only 0.007% of deaths were breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated adults. Just 44.6% of Cabell County's population is fully vaccinated, though the county did vaccinate 89 people Tuesday — one of the largest spikes in vaccinations since vaccines became available earlier this year.
Part of the vaccination spike came from Marshall University, which administered four first doses Tuesday. Marshall's student body is 56% vaccinated, while the employees are 81.9% vaccinated.
All students who moved into the dorms this week were tested for COVID-19, with seven positive cases found Monday and Tuesday. Two students are quarantined (not on campus) and eight are in isolation (one on campus). Holderby Hall continues to be the quarantine/isolation building for students.
Fourteen positive cases have been found on campus since Aug. 5. There are 547 active cases in Cabell County.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia remain high, though not as high as during the peak in January.
However, officials in neighboring Kentucky report hospitals are facing a variety of challenges caring for patients right now, including: inability to transfer pediatric patients to children’s hospitals due to lack of available beds; health care staffing shortages; inability to transfer patients to higher levels of care due to lack of available beds at other hospitals; needing to use crisis standards of care, where each nurse and/or nursing assistant must care for more patients than they normally would; in some cases, needing to cancel elective or non-emergency procedures in order to free up staff and resources; ongoing EMS staffing shortages amid increased requests for transfers; and individuals coming to emergency departments solely for COVID-19 testing.
On Wednesday, health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Secretary Eric Friedlander signed a directive allowing people licensed to practice medicine or nursing in other states to serve on an emergency basis in Kentucky.
From March 1 to Aug. 18, 85.3% of COVID-19 cases, 90.3% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 87.4% of COVID-19 deaths were among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.
As of Thursday, 2,436,044 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 6,935 have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours.
On Wednesday, 3,576 new cases were reported and the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was 12.59%. As of Wednesday, 1,658 Kentuckians with COVID-19 were hospitalized — a record 466 were in intensive care and 229 were on ventilators.
From March to May, 6% of COVID-19 deaths were among Kentuckians younger than 50 years old; from June to August, 16% of COVID-19 deaths were among Kentuckians younger than 50 years old.
In Ohio, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said Wednesday that hospital capacity issues in other states is a concern for Ohio. He said they have substantial ICU and ventilator capacity, but there is concern out-of-state patients on top of Ohio's increasing COVID-19 cases will place high demand on Ohio health workers.
The best way to help, he said, is to get vaccinated.