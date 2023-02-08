The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Enslow Boulevard from 12th to 14th streets was closed Wednesday by the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department to allow crews to remove debris from Fourpole Creek.

Crews had removed debris from the creek in the 300 block of Ferguson Court and in the 2000 block of Donald Avenue in the Enslow Park neighborhood on Monday. A spokesperson for the city said crews have removed 500 tons of debris since severe flooding last May.

