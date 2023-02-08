City of Huntington Public Works Department employees clear downed trees and other debris from Fourpole Creek on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, near Ritter Park in Huntington. The work is part of the city’s effort to clean the creek of “pinch points'' to create better water flow and prevent flooding throughout the city.
HUNTINGTON — Enslow Boulevard from 12th to 14th streets was closed Wednesday by the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department to allow crews to remove debris from Fourpole Creek.
Crews had removed debris from the creek in the 300 block of Ferguson Court and in the 2000 block of Donald Avenue in the Enslow Park neighborhood on Monday. A spokesperson for the city said crews have removed 500 tons of debris since severe flooding last May.
Mark Bates, director of Public Works for the city, said clearing debris can make a difference in mitigating potential flooding.
“Our hope is that as we progress through this lessens that chance,” Bates said.
Bates said the department is also using a drone to capture footage of the creek and finding problem areas that would not be easily spotted otherwise.
During the next month, officials will use a drone to capture video footage of Fourpole Creek from KineticPark to the confluence of the creek and the Ohio River. Drone footage of the creek between KineticPark and the Harveytown area was captured this past summer; however, tree foliage was too dense at the time to capture footage from Harveytown to the confluence.
Bates said the department will follow guidance from the Army Corps of Engineers to do as much as possible to mitigate potential flooding in the future; however, the Corps of Engineers has told the city that it cannot dredge the creek.
The Huntington City Council approved the city filing its intention to participate in the Federal Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act’s replacement program for non-state-owned bridges in its meeting Jan. 23. Bates hopes this will allow the city to rebuild and create new bridges that connect to the Enslow Park neighborhood.
