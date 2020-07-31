MILTON — A Mason County man was jailed overnight after being accused of shooting a man at a Smith Street apartment in Milton when a gun discharged while he was playing with it.
Nathan Allen McCaffrey, 20, of Glenwood, was charged by the Milton Police Department with malicious wounding after shooting Kevin Daniels in the stomach Thursday evening.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by the Milton Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at 1040 1/2 Smith St. in Milton after Cabell County 911 dispatchers were alerted that a man had been shot in the abdomen with a 9mm handgun.
An initial 911 notification said it was an accidental shooting.
When officers arrived, three individuals were standing outside the apartment complex where it occurred, waving their hands and screaming to alert officers where to go.
The officer went into the apartment where the shooting occurred and found the victim leaning against the wall, bleeding from his abdomen, while McCaffrey assisted him through the room. At one point the victim fell and appeared to lose consciousness, leaving the officer to render aid while he waited for EMS to arrive. EMS arrived and continued to give the victim aid before transferring him to an area hospital for surgery.
Milton police, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office stayed on scene to start their investigation and obtain witness statements about what occurred.
Witnesses said that prior to the shooting, McCaffrey had in his possession a firearm. Although he was told the firearm he had was loaded, he allegedly continued to “play with and unsafely mishandle the firearm” despite being asked to put it down. He aimed the gun at Daniels and shot him, the complaint said.
The gun was recovered and taken into evidence by the police for further investigation and McCaffrey was taken into custody.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.