HUNTINGTON — More than 12,000 fans attended Marshall University’s season-opening game against Eastern Kentucky University on Sept. 5, and athletic department administrators are preparing for an even larger crowd when the Herd hosts the 23rd-ranked Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday.
That first game was one of the largest local gatherings since the coronavirus pandemic began, and faculty, staff, student-athletes and fans alike were all subject to strict health and safety guidelines handed down by Marshall University, the local health department and the state of West Virginia.
Scott Morehouse, associate director of athletics for operations and facilities at Marshall, said given the restrictions and unknowns heading into the season, he believes things went well for their first time out.
“This is my 17th football season, and when you go through 16 years you have a set routine and a pretty good idea of what you’re getting into each week. Then in year 17, there’s a global pandemic and everything changes as we are adapting to following university safety guidelines as well as the health department and state guidelines,” Morehouse said.
He credits the fan base for making the game-day experience, as different as it might have been, go off without a hitch, but added that administrators and other staff aren’t getting comfortable in an environment that changes every day.
“We have great fans that followed the protocols, but in the same breath, I can also say I’m a firm believer things can always be better, so we’re going to make some tweaks to what we do to get better for this second game,” Morehouse said.
One specific way Morehouse said they could get better is by reminding fans to keep their masks on while in the stadium. While most followed the guidelines, he said he noticed when fans got up and later returned to their seats, not every mask was being worn properly.
“In the first game, once everybody got settled in, they were spread out and wearing their masks,” he said. “In the second half, we noticed that several fans that had gone to common areas like the concession stand had made their way back to their seats but forgot to put those masks back up.”
To combat that, Morehouse said Marshall has planned to put more reminders on the video boards throughout the contest to encourage fans to put masks back on when they aren’t eating or drinking.
The Marshall Ticket Office said Thursday the game was close to a sellout.
Maximum seating capacity this season ranges anywhere from 11,000 to 13,000 fans depending on how family groups are arranged in the stands. For comparison, the normal capacity at the stadium eclipses 38,000.
“We’re expecting the crowd to be a little bit larger this week,” Morehouse said.
With that increase comes special attention to common gathering spaces such as the concourse area, which will be a particular focus for Saturday’s game.
“That’s an area that is pretty narrow and used by everybody on game day. We’ll have some personnel out in the concourse to make sure people are spreading out at a safe distance,” Morehouse said.
Contemporary Services Corp. provides 75 to 100 security workers for each Marshall home game, depending on available staff. Morehouse said those employees are being used in a variety of areas throughout the day, from the parking lots to the stands.