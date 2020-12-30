HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has partnered with a Huntington company to offer free COVID-19 testing.
Unlimited Future Inc. is a microenterprise business incubator with the mission of supplying the tools, resources and connections people need to improve their economic status through entrepreneurship. They are working with the health department to offer testing as the health department works to vaccinate the population.
The testing site will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Unlimited Future’s site at 1650 8th Ave., Huntington. There will be no testing Thursday, Dec. 31.
Testing at this site is free to the public; no insurance information is required. Drive-thru and walk-up testing are available.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said the partnership helps them achieve their goal of providing more testing in the Fairfield community. He said it’s something they’ve been trying to do since the pandemic started.
“We are really hopeful this will boost testing in the community,” he said. “The community and neighborhood around 8th Avenue — the Fairfield area — there are a lot of people at risk.”
Contacts of someone positive for the virus might not test positive until five to seven days after exposure.
The health department will continue to offer testing as well.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has a COVID-19 hotline that operates 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This hotline serves as a resource to the community to help answer COVID-19 questions and concerns. The number for the hotline is 304-526-3383.
There were 1,932 active cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday and 99 deaths. An 82-year-old woman and 81-year-old man, both from Cabell County, were among the 32 new virus-related deaths reported in West Virginia.
Among the other deaths reported Wednesday was an 87-year-old man from Mason County. The state has reported a total of 1,318 deaths related to the virus.
There were also 1,452 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, for a total of 84,225, with a daily positive rate of 11.68%.
Total cases by county are: Barbour (744), Berkeley (6,202), Boone (1,053), Braxton (285), Brooke (1,387), Cabell (5,111), Calhoun (128), Clay (258), Doddridge (240), Fayette (1,695), Gilmer (391), Grant (755), Greenbrier (1,436), Hampshire (966), Hancock (1,821), Hardy (761), Harrison (2,898), Jackson (1,142), Jefferson (2,324), Kanawha (8,506), Lewis (516), Lincoln (733), Logan (1,630), Marion (1,768), Marshall (2,027), Mason (1,014), McDowell (952), Mercer (2,713), Mineral (2,085), Mingo (1,417), Monongalia (5,269), Monroe (618), Morgan (637), Nicholas (645), Ohio (2,480), Pendleton (284), Pleasants (564), Pocahontas (351), Preston (1,635), Putnam (2,925), Raleigh (2,655), Randolph (1,131), Ritchie (339), Roane (295), Summers (428), Taylor (678), Tucker (321), Tyler (353), Upshur (900), Wayne (1,682), Webster (146), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,871) and Wyoming (1,155).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 83 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,643, with patients’ ages ranging from 10 months to 92 years old.
Statewide, Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was extending the state’s 10 p.m. curfew for three more weeks, ending Jan. 23. He said it was because they did not know the impact of the holiday season.
The curfew does not apply to those going to work or seeking medical care, and it does not prohibit anyone from going to the grocery store or pharmacy or getting food to go.
There were more than 8,100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state, for a total of 690,748, and 133 new deaths, for a total of 8,855.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 87 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,071, with patients’ ages ranging from 8 months to 97 years old. There was also one death reported, a 61-year-old man, for a total of 43.
Statewide, there were 3,784 new cases reported, for a total of 265,262, and 29 new deaths, for a total of 2,623. There are 1,673 people in the state hospitalized because of the virus, with 433 in ICU and 234 on a ventilator.
Among the deaths reported Wednesday were two women, ages 69 and 73, and two men, ages 68 and 82, from Floyd County.
Nearly 200,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 19,432,125, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 337,419 deaths related to the virus.