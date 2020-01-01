HUNTINGTON — The past decade has ushered in a lot of changes to the world, but the growth of social media may impact, for better or worse, an individual’s day-to-day life the most.
With the president choosing Twitter as his preferred method of communication with the public and social media “influencer” now a profession, the past 10 years have seen more adults pushed onto more social media platforms. According to Pew Research Center, 9 in 10 U.S. adults say they go online, 81% say they own a smartphone and 72% say they use social media, recent research shows.
While sites like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube make it easier for families to connect, friendships to form and good ideas to flow, anyone who has spent any amount of time on social media knows it can be as equally damaging.
People who use social media sites are more likely today than in the past to describe the political discourse on social media platforms in negative terms, according to a Pew poll conducted this summer. Roughly two-thirds of users (68%) now say they find it “stressful and frustrating” to talk about politics on social media with people they disagree with, up from 59% in 2016. Conversely, 27% of users today say they find these interactions “interesting and informative,” compared with 35% three years prior.
While more adults are worn out by arguing over tax cuts and the presidential election, teens are facing an even darker version of the internet. A 2018 Pew Research poll found 59% of teens have personally experienced some form of cyberbullying.
The most common type of harassment youth encounter online is name-calling. Some 42% of teens say they have been called offensive names online or via their cellphone. Additionally, about a third (32%) of teens say someone has spread false rumors about them on the internet, while smaller shares have had someone other than a parent constantly ask where they are, who they’re with or what they’re doing (21%) or have been the target of physical threats online (16%).
It’s not just teens that are being harassed online, though. A poll of British adults done this year found 23% of people admitted to being targeted online. Young adults, age 18-24, were most likely to be cyberbullied, followed by the 25-34-year-old crowd.
This, plus the general life distraction, is leading both teens and adults to try to reduce their screen time.
PC Magazine editor Rob Marvin put a list together in May of tips to wean yourself off social media and your cellphone. Two easy ways are to turn off notifications for your apps and to stop using your phone as an alarm clock.
It’s also important to remember that social media has real world ramifications.
“Social media is powerful,” said Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing at the Marshall University Office of Career Education. “The brands and people you engage with directly impact your followers’ perception of you, and may affect whether hiring managers believe you’re worthy of working for the company or not. Social media provides an open door to CEOs and presidents of companies that weren’t available in the past. You can now speak directly to them via Twitter or LinkedIn. You can make it work in your favor, or it can harm you. It’s all in how to engage the platform.”
If you wouldn’t say it or do it in front of your grandmother, you probably shouldn’t say it or do it on social media, Brown said.