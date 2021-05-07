HUNTINGTON — More Huntington neighborhoods will have street sweeping next week.
The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America will continue citywide street sweeping Monday through Friday.
Residents should be on the lookout for signs that give notice about the street sweeps. On Fridays, large yellow signs will be placed on street sweeping routes for the following week. The day before sweeping, white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs will replace the yellow signs. Residents should move their vehicles from the roadways during street sweeping hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The schedule for next week is:
- Monday, May 10: Downtown and Southside.
- Tuesday, May 11: Southside and South Hills.
- Wednesday, May 12: Southside and South Hills.
- Thursday, May 13: Southside and Harveytown.
- Friday, May 14: Southside and Harveytown.