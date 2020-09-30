HUNTINGTON — Students and staff at Spring Hill Elementary School, Cabell Midland High School, Huntington High School and the Cabell County Career Technology Center were asked to quarantine Wednesday after being in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Thirty-four Cabell County Career Technology Center students, three Career Technology Center instructors, five students and a teacher from Cabell Midland High School have all been asked to quarantine after a student at the Career Technology Center tested positive for COVID-19.
The student who tested positive last attended class Monday.
Anyone who came into direct contact with the student for an extended period of time is being notified they should quarantine. Other students and staff at the schools should not be affected as the result of safety protocols in place at the school.
The three Career Technology Center instructors quarantined will teach their classes remotely from home.
The Cabell County Career Technology Center remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
Five cooks and two custodians at Spring Hill Elementary School have been asked to quarantine after one of the school’s cooks tested positive for COVID-19.
The cook last worked Friday.
Anyone who came into direct contact with the cook for an extended period of time has been notified they should quarantine.
Spring Hill Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
Thirty-four students and seven staff at Huntington High School were also asked to quarantine this week after two students at the school tested positive.
Last week, both Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School shifted to virtual learning for at least two weeks after students tested positive for COVID-19. Some students and staff members at those schools were also asked to quarantine.
None of the schools meet the state Department of Education’s definition of an outbreak, which is defined as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.
There are 10 outbreaks statewide, including two in Putnam County at West Teays Elementary School and GW Elementary School.
There were 156 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide in West Virginia on Wednesday, for a total of 15,848, and five new deaths: a 56-year-old man from Fayette County, a 68-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old man from Boone County, an 81-year-old woman from Putnam County and a 68-year-old man from Kanawha County.
There have been 350 deaths in the state related to the virus.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (81), Berkeley (1,025), Boone (232), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (852), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (27), Fayette (630), Gilmer (48), Grant (161), Greenbrier (128), Hampshire (108), Hancock (150), Hardy (91), Harrison (392), Jackson (271), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,747), Lewis (38), Lincoln (172), Logan (622), Marion (285), Marshall (179), Mason (143), McDowell (87), Mercer (427), Mineral (174), Mingo (385), Monongalia (2,049), Monroe (151), Morgan (56), Nicholas (112), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (157), Putnam (583), Raleigh (528), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (53), Summers (55), Taylor (129), Tucker (35), Tyler (16), Upshur (87), Wayne (406), Webster (7), Wetzel (58), Wirt (12), Wood (375) and Wyoming (119).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 349 active cases Wednesday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are 119 active cases out of a total 717. Ten people are hospitalized, with three in intensive care units.
Statewide, 1,080 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 153,987, and 21 new deaths, for a total of 4,804.
Ohio also updated its travel advisory Wednesday. Residents who travel to South Dakota, Idaho, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Mississippi are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the county’s 10th COVID-19 death, a 63-year-old woman. The health department also reported five new positive cases: a 71-year-old man, who is hospitalized, and a 68-year-old woman, 59-year-old man, 71-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, all isolating at home.
Statewide, 1,004 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 68,840, and four new deaths, for a total of 1,174.
Nearly 39,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 7,168,077, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 205,372 deaths related to the virus.