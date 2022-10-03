IRONTON — More charges could be filed against a South Point, Ohio, business charged with taking money from Tri-State area residents and then failing to do the work it was contracted to do.
Shield Roofing and Construction, of the 2000 block of 4th Street East, South Point, was indicted last month in Ironton on two counts of theft from a person in a protected class and two counts of theft.
All alleged victims are from Lawrence County.
However, since the news of the indictment, others have come forward to say they are victims, too.
Mary Grubbs, a Boyd County resident, said she has filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police in a similar case.
Grubbs said she paid the company a little more than $3,000 for roofing work and no work has been done.
"I hope I can get that back," she said.
Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said Monday anyone who has lost money to Shields should file a complaint with local law enforcement, be it the sheriff's department or city or village police, so it can be forwarded to the prosecutor's office and added to the list of at least four victims.
In the indictment filed Sept. 21, the company was charged with the theft of $18,196. The indictment can be amended to include other victims in Lawrence County, Anderson said.
Any victims outside Lawrence County would have to file with law enforcement there, he said.
Two people who work for the company also have been named defendants in individual theft cases, according to court records. Those indicted were Luis F. Escobredo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, of South Point.
