HUNTINGTON — More than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across West Virginia on Saturday as the state nears 90,000 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,507 new cases Saturday, for a total of 89,327. There were also 12 new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 1,373.
Among the deaths reported Saturday were a 92-year-old woman and 77-year-old man, both from Mason County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (795), Berkeley (6,481), Boone (1,097), Braxton (315), Brooke (1,457), Cabell (5,424), Calhoun (137), Clay (263), Doddridge (266), Fayette (1,838), Gilmer (418), Grant (784), Greenbrier (1,564), Hampshire (1,026), Hancock (1,973), Hardy (809), Harrison (3,098), Jackson (1,205), Jefferson (2,463), Kanawha (8,877), Lewis (567), Lincoln (800), Logan (1,746), Marion (1,983), Marshall (2,166), Mason (1,071), McDowell (1,008), Mercer (3,003), Mineral (2,132), Mingo (1,500), Monongalia (5,494), Monroe (675), Morgan (666), Nicholas (720), Ohio (2,580), Pendleton (318), Pleasants (580), Pocahontas (364), Preston (1,719), Putnam (3,086), Raleigh (2,833), Randolph (1,211), Ritchie (370), Roane (313), Summers (467), Taylor (725), Tucker (341), Tyler (382), Upshur (970), Wayne (1,757), Webster (163), Wetzel (726), Wirt (234), Wood (5,146) and Wyoming (1,221).
There were 2,024 active cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County on Saturday, while Wayne County reported 336 active cases.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 3,800, with patients’ ages ranging from 11 months to 90 years old. The county has reported 44 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, Ohio’s two-day total of positive COVID-19 cases was 14,293, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 714,673 total cases in the state. There were also 55 deaths reported for the two-day period, for a total of 9,017.
In Kentucky, the state’s three-day total of positive COVID-19 cases was 8,739, for a total of 273,971. There were also 75 new deaths reported, for a total of 2,698.
There were 1,635 people in the state hospitalized because of the virus, with 428 of those patients in ICU and 211 on a ventilator.
Updated case information was not available for Boyd County as of press time Saturday. The county had reported a total of 3,143 cases as of Thursday, with 44 deaths.
More than 168,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 20,061,818, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 346,925 deaths related to the virus.