HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss and vote on personnel, financial and policy items.
Among the items being voted on are a trio of internet-related purchases that come with a cost upward of $1 million if approved.
The purchases includes wireless mobile routers for county school buses, Verizon mobile hotspots and cellular service for student hotspots, also from Verizon. All would be funded from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
The purchase of five new school buses, a regular annual purchase for the district, is also up for approval and would be funded by the General and Current Expense fund as well as Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant funds.
Two policy changes concerning administrative contracts and substitute employees will be given a third reading and could be adopted during the meeting.
The complete agenda is available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellcountyschools.com at the top of the page in the “About Us” section. The meeting is open to the public.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
