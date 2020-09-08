HUNTINGTON — There are 100 Marshall University students in quarantine or isolation off-campus for COVID-19 exposure and 16 more quarantined/isolated on campus.
The data reflects the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. There were 11 newly confirmed student cases of COVID-19 that week and two new employee cases. Nine employees are quarantined/isolated.
Randomized surveillance testing began on campus Tuesday. Up to 60 students and employees will be tested each day in partnership with Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital. The goal is to test groups throughout campus to monitor for spread of the virus.
Cabell County had 7.7 new positive cases per 100,000, as of Monday’s state alert system.
Spread of the virus statewide remains high. West Virginia continues to have the highest reproductive value in the country. Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said the reproductive value was consistent with what health officials have been seeing in the data the past several days.
Health officials said the spread was likely due to a lack of compliance with the mask mandate.
The high spread values are reported on the heels of a busy holiday weekend. High school and college football returned, with tailgating seen in Huntington on Saturday. Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, said depending on the level of community testing, any possible ramifications of the holiday weekend would be seen in about a week.
The state, in partnership with local health agencies, is providing free testing to residents of Cabell and Wayne counties this weekend.
In Cabell, testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Barboursville EMS, 1652 Riverview Drive.
In Wayne, testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Fort Gay Community Center, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Wayne Elementary School.
Eighty-six new positive cases were reported statewide Tuesday.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a second round of additional pandemic electronic benefit transfer, or P-EBT, payments, which were made possible by the federal Families First Coronavirus Act.
Ohio provided more than $250 million in P-EBT benefits to more than 850,000 Ohio children who qualify for free or reduced lunch in the spring. The state recently received federal approval to issue a second round of benefits for children enrolled in schools operating fully remotely or with a hybrid remote/in-person model.
As with the benefits issued last spring, the P-EBT benefits will be added to the Ohio Direction cards of families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Families that do not receive SNAP benefits will be sent P-EBT cards with the one-time benefit added. No application is needed.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported the county's 16th COVID-19 related death Tuesday. Seven new positive cases were reported, patients being 14-73 (two teens). There are 93 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 676 new positive cases were reported, and 22 new deaths, for a total of 4,298.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported eight new positive cases: a 13-year-old female, 41-year-old female, 19-year-old female, 69-year-old male, 21-year-old male, 58-year-old male, 34-year-old female and 6-year-old female - all isolating at home. There are 81 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 273 new positive cases were reported, and one new death, for a total of 997 fatalities.