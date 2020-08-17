HUNTINGTON — In West Virginia, there were 107 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, for a total of 8,564 total cases. The state’s total number of deaths related to the virus stood at 160. There have been 355,168 total confirmatory laboratory results received
Cases per county are: Barbour (33), Berkeley (734), Boone (118), Braxton (8), Brooke (76), Cabell (450), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (170), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (88), Hancock (113), Hardy (63), Harrison (248), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,080), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (356), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (73), McDowell (67), Mercer (240), Mineral (127), Mingo (201), Monongalia (989), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (39), Ohio (279), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (218), Raleigh (297), Randolph (214), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (19), Taylor (74), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (47).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 213 active cases and 234 recovered.
Ohio reported a total of 108,287 cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Sunday. There have been 3,826 deaths related to the virus.
In Lawrence County, 10 new cases were reported Sunday, for a total of 377. The new cases included two children. The health department is monitoring 148 active cases (including six hospitalized patients with one in ICU) and 145 contacts.
In Kentucky, there were 390 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, for a total of 39,315. Thirteen of the newly reported cases included children age 5 and younger. There were three new deaths reported, for a total of 813.
“In Kentucky, the mortality rate is 2.1% compared to 3.2% nationally,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This success is a combination of accomplishments including keeping COVID-19 from spreading out of control, excellent health care and more widespread testing than many other states.”
Even so, Dr. Stack urged, “We can’t allow ourselves to forget that this virus spreads rapidly and is very dangerous. Let’s continue to come together as Team Kentucky to keep ourselves, our friends, families and communities as safe as possible.”
Boyd County reported one new case Sunday as part of 26 active cases.
Nearly 55,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 5,340,232, according to the CDC. There have been 168,696 deaths related to the virus.