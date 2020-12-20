IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned more than 20 indictments, including three secret drug indictments, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Information about the sealed drug indictments will be released after the defendants are arrested.
Timothy D. Clark, 39, of Shopes Creek Road, Ashland, was charged with aggravated burglary.
Tyron Markel, 44, of County Road 45, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.
Zachary C. Hall, 38, of the 2400 block of Grandview Avenue, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on charges of possession of 9.14 grams of heroin and tampering with evidence.
Benjamin J. Reed, 39, of Township Road 1020, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of 4.95 grams of meth.
Randy Carl Pine, 48, of County Road 35, Chesapeake, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Carisa M. Sammons, 31, of the 700 block of West 28th Street, Huntington, was charged with tampering with evidence, vandalism and escape.
Brent A. Patrick, 32, of the 300 block of Pike Street, Coal Grove, was charged with attempted burglary.
Zachary D. Queen, 34, of the 900 block of Pine Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession of 3.1 grams of meth.
Zachary A. Grubb, 19, of Indian Run Road, Flatwoods, was charged with receiving stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering.
Edward J. Holmes Jr., 32, of the 700 block of Mulberry Street, Ironton, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
Benjamin C. Hawk, 32, of Township Road 1107, Proctorville, was charged with aggravated trafficking in meth, possession of drugs with a prior conviction and identity fraud.
Sheila A. Peters, 58, of County Road 107, Proctorville, was charged with two counts of possession of drugs.
David A. Rann, 27, of the 2500 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Don E. Pike Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Roberts Drive, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Thomas J. Massie, 36, of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Danny E. Henry, 61, of Township Road 1195, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.
Jeremy R. Lenarz, 34, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.