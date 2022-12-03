IRONTON — More than 20 people were indicted last week on charges that, under Ohio law, likely won’t end up with prison sentences.
L’Kenziah C. Walters, 30, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Christopher M. Tracy, 27, of Mansfield, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Jerrod Lee McKinney, 42, of County Road 411, Proctorville, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Matthew R. Clark, 35, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
William F. Allen Jr., 34, of Oak Hill, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Charles A. May, 43, of Township Road 1195, South Point, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Josef E. Blake, 45, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Sarah Nicole Abram, 33, of Township Road 274N, Kitts Hill, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Sarah M. Huffman, 43, of Township Road 1186, South Point, Ohio, was indicted on charges of theft and identify fraud.
Vincent S. Arthur, 39, of Bowman Street, Coal Grove, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Edward Holmes Jr., 44, of the 700 block of Mulberry Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Toni L. Adkins, 44, of Ohio 243, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Jason M. Garcia, 39, of Ohio 141, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Garrett R. Haynes, 46, of Barkley Court, Russell, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
Ronald P. Gumbert, 48, of the 300 block of Third Street, East, South Point, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Jeryl R. Ross, 36, of Private Drive 1285, Chesapeake, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Kelly G. Doss, 31, of Gary Malone Street, South Point, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Nathan T. Murphy, 41, of Ohio 7, Marietta, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Derik R. Blankenship, 33, of Township Road 1019, South Point, Ohio, was indicted on charges of possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.
Charla D. Campbell, 36, of Vine Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of open dumping or open burning.
Millie B. Arnett, 37, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings. The charge also seeks confiscation of $1,008 in cash in his possession when he was arrested.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.