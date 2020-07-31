HUNTINGTON — More than 200 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in West Virginia on Friday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 220 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Friday, for a total of 6,642. There was also one additional virus-related death reported — a 98-year-old man from Raleigh County — for a total of 116.
In Cabell County, the number of cases topped 300, with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reporting 303 cases as of 10 a.m. Friday. Of those cases, 135 are considered active.
DHHR reported the following cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (623/22), Boone (76/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (59/1), Cabell (306/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (126/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (67/1), Greenbrier (85/0), Hampshire (73/0), Hancock (93 /4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (182/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (283 /5), Kanawha (785/13), Lewis (25/1), Lincoln (61/0), Logan (133/0), Marion (166/4), Marshall (122/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (25/1), Mercer (138/0), Mineral (107/2), Mingo (119/2), Monongalia (880/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (30/1), Ohio (248/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (99/23), Putnam (158/1), Raleigh (166/6), Randolph (204/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (51/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (180/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (222/11) and Wyoming (20/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 228. The new cases affected patients ranging in age from 27 to 87. There are 175 cases out of isolation.
Statewide, there were 91,159 cases as of 2 p.m. Friday, with 3,489 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, a 19-year-old woman isolating at home. There have been a total of 164 cases in the county, with 129 recovered.
Statewide, there were 30,151 cases, 778 of which were newly reported Friday. Twenty-three of the new cases were children 5 and younger, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
There were also four new deaths reported, for a total of 735. At least 7,481 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, the release said.
More than 68,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 4,473,974, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 151,499 deaths related to the virus.