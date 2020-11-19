COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on distracted driving enforcement. During the project, 3,504 people in Ohio were cited with failing to wear an available safety belt. Additionally, 36 people were cited for child safety seat violations.
The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well the Patrol. The initiative began Nov. 9 and continued through Nov. 16.