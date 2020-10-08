IRONTON — More than 30 people were indicted last week on drug possession charges that likely will see them getting drug treatment, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
“The goal is to get them off drugs and into rehab,” Anderson said Tuesday.
The charges carry a maximum one year of prison, but officials try to get defendants who plead guilty into treatment, he said.
Indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury were:
Stephen M. Thompson, 45, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, who was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, domestic violence and violation of a protection order or consent agreement.Johny D. Thompson, 40, of Private Drive 799, South Point, who was charged with possession of heroin.Michael D. Russell, 58, of Private Drive 2780, Ironton, who was charged with possession of drugs and possession of a controlled substance.Wesley D. Hall, 46, of the 300 block of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth and receiving stolen property.John F. Smith, 39, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.William B. Thompson, 47, of Township Road 1030, South Point, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Amber N. Craft, 34, of County Road 56, Ironton, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth and possession with drugs with a prior conviction.
Nicholas B. Blaylock, 36, of County Road 15, South Point, who was charged with possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound.Angela M. Kukulof, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.Paige N. Roach, 29, of Franklin Furnace, who was charged with possession of heroin.Jojena M. Adkins, 46, of Branchland, West Virginia, who was charged with possession of heroin.Amanda D. Jones, 30, of the 2100 block of Sycamore Street, Kenova, who was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.Christopher M. Seacrest, 38, of County Road 3, Chesapeake, who was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.Michael J. Morrison Jr., 39, of Portland, Tennessee, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.Ellen Y. Witten, 62, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, who was charged with possession of heroin.Christopher J. Ervin, 53, of the 2800 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.Anthony S. Stevens, 34, of the 2200 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.William J. Mercer, 20, of the 4600 block of Pine Street, Ashland, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.Christopher S. Carrel, 31, of Alley Branch Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, who was charged with possession of heroin.Delmond R. Dennis, 41, of Township Road 1430, South Point, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.Brandon L. Ainsworth, 28, of the 1600 block of Karin Street, Ironton, who was charged with possession of fentanyl and aggravated possession of meth.Tyler J. Warman, 26, of the 2200 block of McClure Street, Ashland, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.Jalyn M. Brickles, 20, of County Road 57, South Point, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth and possession of a substance containing fentanyl.James W. Damron II, 50, of Delores Avenue, South Point, who was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.Robert E. Tucker, 35, of Delaware Street, Ironton, who was charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest.Daniel S. Jenkins, 42, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, who was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.Scott E. White, 44, of the 1700 block of Nervie Street, Ashland, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth and falsification.Gary A. Hay, 45, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.Keith M. Wetzel, 53, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.David L. Rickey, 45, of Coal Bank Hollow, Ironton, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.Alec R. Berry, 21, of North Kenova Road, South Point, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.Jonathan E. Collins, 23, of Fields Avenue, Flatwoods, Kentucky, who was charged with possession of heroin.Butch Castle, 43, of the 600 block of McClure Street, Ashland, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth.Pamela J. Young, 65, of the 400 block of Avondale Road, Huntington, who was charged with aggravated possession of meth and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.Almeda J. Deerfield, 47, of County Road 1, South Point, who was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.Mark L. Hopkins, 43, of the 1400 block of Taylor Street, Flatwoods, who was charged with theft and breaking and entering.
Don E. Pike Jr., 42, of Roberts Drive, South Point, who was charged with possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.