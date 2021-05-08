The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — More than 300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Saturday.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 321 new cases, for a total of 156,001, and seven new deaths, for a total of 2,726.

Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,422), Berkeley (12,279), Boone (2,004), Braxton (925), Brooke (2,192), Cabell (8,667), Calhoun (317), Clay (493), Doddridge (588), Fayette (3,426), Gilmer (826), Grant (1,272), Greenbrier (2,774), Hampshire (1,796), Hancock (2,788), Hardy (1,514), Harrison (5,677), Jackson (2,088), Jefferson (4,577), Kanawha (14,855), Lewis (1,179), Lincoln (1,459), Logan (3,083), Marion (4,399), Marshall (3,416), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,554), Mercer (4,792), Mineral (2,844), Mingo (2,552), Monongalia (9,169), Monroe (1,125), Morgan (1,164), Nicholas (1,657), Ohio (4,191), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (871), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,862), Putnam (5,107), Raleigh (6,723), Randolph (2,561), Ritchie (700), Roane (626), Summers (817), Taylor (1,224), Tucker (524), Tyler (705), Upshur (1,855), Wayne (3,075), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,319), Wirt (416), Wood (7,737) and Wyoming (1,979).

In Kentucky, there were 29 cases of COVID-19 reported in Boyd County since Tuesday, for a total of 4,822. Patients’ ages ranged from 2 to 72. There have been 74 virus-related deaths in the county.

Statewide, there were 448,757 total cases Saturday, with 6,578 deaths.

In Ohio, nearly 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 1,082,815, with 19,425 deaths.

