HUNTINGTON — More than 380 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 386 new cases, for a total of 137,478. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state at 2,600 virus-related deaths.
There were 5,399 active cases in the state Saturday. Cabell County reported 405 active cases.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,301), Berkeley (10,215), Boone (1,688), Braxton (807), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,184), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (503), Fayette (2,857), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,458), Hampshire (1,582), Hancock (2,607), Hardy (1,338), Harrison (5,018), Jackson (1,719), Jefferson (3,814), Kanawha (12,575), Lewis (1,068), Lincoln (1,325), Logan (2,885), Marion (3,831), Marshall (3,134), Mason (1,828), McDowell (1,396), Mercer (4,320), Mineral (2,614), Mingo (2,234), Monongalia (8,419), Monroe (999), Morgan (956), Nicholas (1,309), Ohio (3,746), Pendleton (634), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (606), Preston (2,656), Putnam (4,396), Raleigh (5,133), Randolph (2,433), Ritchie (635), Roane (509), Summers (711), Taylor (1,120), Tucker (512), Tyler (648), Upshur (1,737), Wayne (2,668), Webster (412), Wetzel (1,131), Wirt (365), Wood (7,293) and Wyoming (1,786).
DHHR also reported that 436,269 people in the state have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 266,322 people are fully vaccinated.
Two of the COVID-19 vaccines available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in a single dose.
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, nearly 1,500 new cases were reported, for a total of 998,819, with 18,347 deaths.
Kentucky reported a total of 420,512 cases, with 5,720 deaths.