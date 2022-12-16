The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — With federal designations regarding COVID-19 set to lift next year, about 42,000 children in West Virginia are at risk of losing insurance coverage.

In a presentation during an interim session of the West Virginia Legislature’s Committee on Children and Families last week, lawmakers heard research conducted by Georgetown Center for Children and Families showing at-risk child enrollees fall into two groups: those who will lose coverage because they are no longer eligible — 23,057 — and those who are still eligible, but will have paperwork issues — 19,173.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

