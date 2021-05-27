HUNTINGTON — More than 400 Cabell Midland High School seniors didn’t go to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for another assignment Thursday, but they got one.
Addressing the graduating Class of 2021, Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe told them they must complete one more “in-person” assignment before continuing.
“Please stand and turn your tassels,” he said.
For the students, Thursday’s commencement ceremony was the end of a four-year journey full of collective ups and downs and no shortage of stories to share for years to come. From kitchen fires to the coronavirus pandemic, these students saw it all.
“The simple fact that we are having this ceremony is cause for celebration, and for that, I am eternally grateful,” senior class President AJ Messinger said in his address to classmates. “We have endured much in our four years, from the teacher strikes our freshman year, to three fires in our sophomore year, and transitioning to online schooling for parts of our junior and senior years. It is a miracle we have made it to where we are today.”
Messinger and other student speakers thanked staff and administrators for their hard work throughout their time at Cabell Midland, but spoke specifically to the efforts over the course of the past year through pandemic-related challenges, instilling a confidence in the graduating class that may not have been there before.
“We can overcome any adversity. Our class, no, our generation, has proven that we have the ability to deal with anything in the future, and we will approach it with that confidence,” said graduate Ubay Keblawi.
Of 424 graduates, 148 earned Very High Honors recognition, meaning they had GPAs of 3.85 or better. Thirty-two seniors finished with High Honors, and 34 graduated with Honors recognition.
The 2021 graduating class earned more the $4.3 million in scholarship money, including 74 Promise scholarships, representing about 20% of the class. Two students will attend Marshall University as Yeager Scholars next year, an elite, full-ride scholarship given to just eight students each year.
Other special recognitions included six individuals who will leave Cabell Midland and enlist to serve in the armed forces. Three students completed the Cabell County Distinguished Scholars program. One student was a National Merit Scholarship finalist. Collectively, the 2021 graduating class at Cabell Midland earned more scholarships to Marshall University than any other senior class in the Mountain State.